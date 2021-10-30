Carlos Vinícius scored his first two goals for PSV Eindhoven who came from behind to see off FC Twente 5-2 in the Philips Stadion.
PSV went into the game on the back of defeats to AS Monaco and Ajax, while Roger Schmidt was without Noni Madueke, Cody Gakpo, and Mario Gotze.
The home side had already survived two warnings from Ricky van Wolfswinkel before Michal Vlap gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute. The midfielder had escaped the attention of Olivier Boscagli before prodding the ball past Joel Drommel.
PSV hit back immediately through Yorbe Vertessen who found the equaliser with a fierce strike after good work by Marco van Ginkel. In the 27th minute, Ibrahim Sangare set up Eran Zahavi to put PSV Eindhoven ahead.
Ramiz Zerrouki scored twice in Twente’s cup win in midweek and the midfielder also got himself on the scoresheet before the break with an excellent strike from distance to make it 2-2.
In the 54th minute, Vertessen got his second on the rebound to restore PSV Eindhoven’s lead. Four minutes later, Vinicius got his first PSV goal to make it 4-2 before the Brazilian striker netted from a Zahavi pass to seal the victory.
PSV remains second in the table, while Twente are in seventh place.