PSV Eindhoven fell behind to Cambuur but ran out 5-2 winners against the Eredivisie’s bottom side.
PSV went into the game looking for revenge after the reverse fixture ended 3-0 to Cambuur. However, it was the visitors who took the lead through Remco Balk, who also missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 immediately afterwards.
Xavi Simons punished an error by Mitchel Paulissen to make it 1-1 after 25 minutes and PSV then went looking for the lead. Jarrad Branthwaite thought he had made it 2-1 before the break, but his goal was ruled out by VAR because Ibrahim Sangare was offside.
Patrick van Aanholt did make it 2-1 with a bouncing strike in the 54th minute before Anwar El Ghazi quickly made it 3-1 with a volley.
Bjørn Johnsen’s header made it 3-2 after an hour, but the tension was quickly ended when Fabio Silva scored from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded for a handball by Leon Bergsma and Silva made no mistake to make it 4-2.
Cambuur came close to making it 4-3 but in the end, Simons and Silva combined before setting up El Ghazi to add the killer fifth goal.
PSV have now won five in a row but they remain 4th in the table, while Cambuur is bottom.