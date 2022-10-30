PSV Eindhoven saw off NEC Nijmegen 3-0 on Sunday to move back to within a point of leaders Ajax.
After his leading role in the win over Arsenal, Luuk de Jong returned to the PSV starting eleven, but it was Anwar El Ghazi who struck first. The winger fired in a volley after being set up by Cody Gakpo.
De Jong thought he had made it 2-0 before the break but his goal was eventually disallowed by VAR for offside.
In the second half, referee Martin van den Kerkhof pointed to the spot after a foul on Xavi Simons. Despite, VAR asking van de Kerkhof to look at it again, the referee stood his ground and De Jong made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.
Noni Madueke appeared from the bench and he finished off another Gakpo assist to make it 3-0. It was PSV’s 3000th Eredivisie goal at home.
PSV are still second but they are one point behind Ajax ahead of their clash next weekend. NEC is in 14th.