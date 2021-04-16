FC Twente goalkeeper Joel Drommel is officially signing with PSV Eindhoven in the summer. The club have confirmed the 24-year-old will sign a five-year deal.
The interest from PSV has been known for a while but the deal has taken some time to complete due to disagreements over the transfer fee.
That agreement has finally been reached with both clubs confirming the transfer on Friday. Drommel has already been through his medical and signed a deal until 2026.
Drommel has been with Twente for seven years, making 131 appearances for the club so far. He received a Netherlands call-up but has not yet made his Oranje debut.