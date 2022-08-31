PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Noni Madueke out injured and Cody Gakpo potentially leaving, PSV were needing a new winger and they have that with the arrival of Anwar El Ghazi.
PSV have paid around €2.5 million to sign the Netherlands international, who was at a dead end with Aston Villa. El Ghazi spent last season on loan with Everton but did not make an impact there.
El Ghazi returns to the Eredivisie five and a half years after leaving Ajax for Lille OSC. He told the PSV website, “I am very happy that I am going to play here. The smile I have on my face today says it all. From the moment I heard that PSV was interested in me, I was enthusiastic. I immediately imagined what it would be like to play here in Eindhoven and the feeling it gave me was good. The club also expressed a lot of confidence in my qualities.”