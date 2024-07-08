Utrecht solves striker issue w... FC Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Netherlands U21 international ...

Feyenoord sign Costa Rican def... Feyenoord has announced the signing of Costa Rican defender Jeyland ...

PSV confirms Flamingo arrival PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of versatile Utrecht defender ...

Zirkzee set to sign for Manche... According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, Joshua Zirkzee has ...

Driouech signs for PSV Eindhov... PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Excelsior attacker Couhaib ...

Wieffer completes Brighton mov... Mats Wieffer has completed his transfer from Feyenoord to Brighton ...

Wieffer set to sign for Bright... According to De Telegraaf, Feyenoord and Brighton & Hove Albion ...