PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of versatile Utrecht defender Ryan Flamingo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The interest from the Eredivisie champions has been known for a while and it seemed only a matter of time before a fee was agreed.
PSV has agreed to pay a fee of around €9 million excluding add-ons for the 21-year-old, who only joined Utrecht permanently from Sassuolo this summer. Flamingo has signed a contract until the summer of mid-2029.
Primarily a centre-back, Flamingo can also play in midfield or as a full-back. He has impressed so far in the Eredivisie with Vitesse and Utrecht, while also becoming a Netherlands U21 international.
Flamingo is the second PSV signing this week after Couhaib Driouech arrived from Excelsior.