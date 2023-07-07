PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Augsburg striker Ricardo Pepi on a five-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The American international spent last season on loan with Groningen but could not prevent their relegation despite netting 13 goals.
Pepi’s form impressed PSV Eindhoven and they have moved to sign him on a permanent deal from Augsburg. The 20-year-old has cost PSV €9 million and there is reportedly a sell-on clause too.
Speaking to the PSV website, Pepi said, “I am extremely happy and excited to be here. I believe this is the right step for my career. PSV is a club with great ambitions and I share the same desire to win trophies. I am a hard-working player who is willing to make dirty meters. I prefer to have the ball close to the goal, because then I can score goals.”
Pepi will now compete for the starting striker role with Luuk de Jong. He becomes the first major signing under Peter Bosz, while Noa Lang is also set to join from Club Brugge after being spotted undergoing his medical in Eindhoven.