Cody Gakpo is officially heading to Liverpool with PSV Eindhoven confirming that they will receive a record fee for the attacker.
The 23-year-old will head to England for his medical in the coming days after Liverpool agreed a fee with PSV Eindhoven.
PSV confirms that they will not make the fee public but Marcel Brands said on the club’s website, “This is a record transfer for PSV.”
Gakpo has 55 goals and 50 assists for PSV Eindhoven but now departs for the Premier League. He was heavily linked with Manchester United but he will join Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.