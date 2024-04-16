PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that an investigation has confirmed the possibility of expanding the Philips Stadion.
PSV have had their plans looked into by a company called Hypercube and it has been decided that an expansion to their Philips Stadion is possible.
A statement on the club’s website read, “Based on, among other things, the origin of spectators and the demographic development, it has been determined that the current location is the optimal location. The spectator potential in the city centre will increase by about five percent through 2030 and ten percent through 2040.”
PSV are currently investigating the cost of increasing the stadium by 10,000 seats.
Technical director Marcel Brands said, ‘There are limits, but we would like to push them, for example by overperforming. However, you cannot structurally beat the market, but you can increase it by expanding the stadium. The Brainport region is top, but not London or Paris in terms of the area of care. Looking ahead is important. What level of ambition should PSV have? Where are we in this landscape? We want to radiate ambition and our RVC challenges us to do so. We share the same vision. With that I am not saying that we are going to expand the stadium to 45 thousand places tomorrow. There are still many steps to be taken for that.”
The Philips stadion is currently limited to 35,119 spectators.