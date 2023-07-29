PSV Eindhoven are still hoping to seal a loan move for AC Milan midfielder Charles De Ketelaere.
With Xavi Simons departing, PSV Eindhoven need a new attacking midfielder and Charles De Ketelaere is the intended target.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV were in talks with the Belgian’s entourage last week and they are hopeful that a deal can be struck. It would be a loan from AC Milan but an option to buy could be negotiated.
AC Milan are willing to loan De Ketelaere out but they are so far in no rush to find him a new club, while PSV wants to wrap up a move as soon as possible.
PSV are also looking at bringing in Aster Vranckx and Davinson Sánchez this summer, while Bologna midfielder Jerdy Schouten is also an option should Ibrahim Sangare depart.