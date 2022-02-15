According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing young Brazilian winger Savinho on loan should he move to Manchester City.
Manchester City are reportedly looking to seal a move for the talented 17-year-old with an offer of €6.5 million placed with his club Atlético Mineiro.
According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV is looking to sign Savinho on loan for next season should the Brazilian make the move to Manchester City. A deal could be agreed in the coming days or weeks.
The winger has made 23 appearances for Atlético Mineiro and is a Brazil U18 international.