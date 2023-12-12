PSV Eindhoven have been knocked out of the UEFA Youth League after a costly 3-1 loss to Arsenal.
PSV just needed a win to seal second spot in the group and they were favourites going into the game against an Arsenal side that was already out.
However, it was the English side that struck first in Eindhoven through Amario Cozier-Duberry. PSV did level before the break as Jesper Uneken netted.
PSV pushed for the lead but Cozier-Duberry struck again with twenty minutes to go and then Josh Nicols sealed their fate.
PSV finish third in the group and are out of the competition.