PSV Eindhoven’s U21 side has reached the final of the Premier League international cup after a 2-1 win over Fulham.
PSV remained unbeaten in the group stages and reached the semi-finals after big wins over Arsenal and Everton.
Against Fulham, Ismael Saibari was in the starting eleven and the forward opened the scoring in the 49th minute.
Jason van Duiven then doubled the lead in the 79th minute before Terry Ablade quickly pulled one back. PSV managed to hold on though, and they have reached the competition’s final.
PSV will meet the winner of Crystal Palace v Valencia.