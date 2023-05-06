Anwar El Ghazi scored the only of the game as PSV Eindhoven defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0.
Sparta’s city rivals Feyenoord had a keen eye on the clash as a loss for PSV meant they could wrap up the title against Excelsior on Sunday. PSV needed a win to remain in control of second and a Champions League spot.
PSV struggled in the first half and they barely created any chances in Het Kasteel, resulting in Ruud van Nistelrooy making a double change at the break. Anwar El Ghazi and Phillip Mwene came on for Jordan Teze and Johan Bakayoko. Fabio Silva also replaced Luuk de Jong after an hour.
The changes ended up having a big impact as El Ghazi netted the winning goal in the 74th minute. Fabio Silva’s effort was kept out but El Ghazi followed up to net.
Just before the end, Sparta had a big chance to equalise but a header from Koki Saito fell just wide and PSV held on.
PSV will remain in second and they will now turn their attention to watching Ajax v AZ as a win for the visitors would be huge for their Champions League hopes. Sparta remains in fifth.