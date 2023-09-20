Jason van Duiven’s free-kick saw PSV Eindhoven’s U19s come from behind to defeat Arsenal 2-1 in UEFA Youth League.
PSV had top talents Tygo Land and Jason van Duiven in their starting line-up and they dominated the opening stages with the Dutch side having plenty of the ball.
Despite their dominance, PSV fell behind in the 31st minute with Ethan Nwaneri fired the hosts in front. However, PSV equalised before the break as winger Emir Bars finished of a nice move.
PSV went close twice after the break before Van Duiven won it for the Dutch side with an excellent free-kick.
In the group’s other game, Lens won 1-0 away to Sevilla.