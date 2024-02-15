PSV Eindhoven’s u21s came from behind to defeat Chelsea 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the Premier League International Cup.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
PSV Eindhoven won the competition last year and have been marching through this edition too. However, Chelsea struck first through Ronnie Stutter.
Mo Nassoh equalised before the break though and in the second half, the midfielder scored a penalty to put PSV 2-1 up.
Chelsea pushed for an equaliser but PSV defended well to book their place in the last four of the competition