Jong PSV scored two late goals to defeat West Ham United and reach the final of the Premier League International cup.
PSV’s U23 side won the trophy last season and they travelled to West Ham with Jesper Uneken up front. The 19-year- old scored his first for the first team at the weekend.
In the first half, West Ham dominated and goals from Kamarai Swyer and Lewis Orford put them 2-0 up while Mohamed Nassoh missed a penalty for PSV.
Two minutes into the second half, Nassoh made up for the penalty miss by making it 2-1 but it seemed West Ham were going to hold on.
However, Dantaye Gilbert equalised in the 88th minute and in stoppage time, substitute Tay Abed popped up to net the winner.
PSV will now face either Crystal Palace or Everton in the final.