PSV Eindhoven technical director Earnest Stewart was pleased with the Champions League draw on Monday.
PSV Eindhoven avoided the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Monday’s draw for the last 16 of the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund will be the opponent for Peter Bosz’s side.
Speaking to PSV TV after the draw, Stewart said, ‘It’s quite close, for our supporters it’s great. A beautiful poster. If you know that Man City was also in it at the end, you want to avoid them for a while…’
In their current form, Stewart sees a big chance for PSV against the German side, “If we go back to last night (4-0 v AZ), to the first half hour that we played, if we can put that on the pitch for a longer period of time, then there are certainly opportunities.”