PSV Eindhoven have reached the KNVB Cup final after a 2-1 win over 10-man Go Ahead Eagles in Deventer.
Go Ahead Eagles went into the clash on the back of a 2-1 victory over Ajax at the weekend which gave them high hopes of another big result against PSV.
PSV were on top earlier on but in the 36th minute, Ibrahim Sangare lost the ball and Ragnar Oratmangoen played in Iñigo Córdoba, who fired the hosts in front.
Seven minutes later, Eran Zahavi equalised for PSV after a cross from the excellent Mauro Junior. Things then went from bad to worse for Go Ahead Eagles as Joris Kramer was sent off after he took down Zahavi.
Mauro Junior thought he had put PSV ahead early in the second half but his strike was ruled out by VAR with Zahavi offside. It seemed inevitable that PSV would score and eventually, Joey Veerman made it 2-1 in the 69th minute with a shot through the legs of Andries Noppert.
PSV could have extended their lead further but Veerman hit the post and Noni Madueke struck the crossbar. PSV eased to victory and they will now face either Ajax or AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB Cup final.