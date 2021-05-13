PSV Eindhoven are almost assured of their spot in the Champions League next season after a 4-2 win over PEC Zwolle.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Eran Zahavi was back in the PSV Eindhoven starting eleven just days after his house was robbed by armed intruders. Marco van Ginkel also kept his spot.
PSV were dominant from the start and they eventually took the lead in the 22nd minute when Xavier Mous scored an unfortunate own goal. Donyell Malen then made it 2-0 from a Yorbe Vertessen pass before the young Belgian added a third before the break,
Nine minutes into the second half, Zahavi got himself on the scoresheet and gestured to his wife who was in the stands.
Immanuel Pherai and Samir Lagsir pulled goals back for PEC Zwolle, but PSV remained comfortable to seal the win, which puts them firmly in control of second spot. They are now three points ahead of AZ and have a superior goal difference. PEC Zwolle are 13th.