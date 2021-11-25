PSV Eindhoven comfortably defeated Sturm Graz 2-0 to keep their hopes of progressing in the Europa League alive.
PSV went into the game sitting third with only one win in the group so far. It was important that Roger Schmidt’s side took the three points against Sturm Graz.
PSV struggled to find the opener in the first half until they were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time and Carlos Vinicius made it 1-0 from the spot.
The win was then sealed ten minutes into the second half as Ritsu Doan set up Bruma with a nice move, and the Portuguese winger found the net with a low strike.
Yorbe Vertessen had a goal disallowed before the end but that did not matter as PSV comfortably saw out the game to take the three points.
PSV take the second spot in the group ahead of the final game in Spain against Real Sociedad. If PSV avoids defeat in Spain they will qualify for the next round. However, if they lose then they will drop into the Europa Conference League.