PSV Eindhoven will face Rangers in the Champions League playoff round after they defeated Sturm Graz 3-1 in Austria and 7-2 on aggregate.
Leading 4-1 from the first-leg, PSV were in a strong position heading to Austria and Peter Bosz was able to rest Noa Lang and Isaac Babadi. Ismael Saibari and Yorbe Vertessen started.
Sturm Graz took the lead in the 26th minute through William Bøving but PSV quickly equalised. Joey Veerman struck brilliantly into the bottom corner from a Luuk de Jong layoff.
PSV took the lead in the 39th minute with Luuk de Jong heading in a Johan Bakayoko cross.
David Affengruber had an equaliser disallowed for the hosts on the hour mark before Ricardo Pepi sealed the victory for PSV with a penalty given after a handball.
PSV now heads into the playoff round where they will meet Rangers for the second year in a row.