PSV Eindhoven remains on course for the Champions League after a 2-0 victory over Willem II on Sunday.
Marco van Ginkel was named in the PSV Eindhoven starting line-up for the first time since his return to the club. He was in the midfield due to the absence of Mohamed Ihattaren and Mario Gotze. Eran Zahavi was also missing after his house was robbed.
PSV had little trouble with Willem II and they took the lead in the 26th minute through Donyell Malen, who finished after being set up by Yorbe Vertessen.
PSV doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Derrick Kohn deflected a Denzel Dumfries header into his own net.
Cody Gakpo came close to adding a third for the Eindhoven side with a fierce strike that was well saved, while at the other end, Kwasi Wriedt wasted a half-chance for the hosts.
PSV keep control of second going into the final two games of the season, while Willem II are 15th. They face ADO Den Haag in a crucial game at the bottom on Thursday.