PSV Eindhoven have kept their slim title hopes alive after a 4-2 victory over Willem II.
Roger Schmidt went into the game without Mario Gotze and Andre Ramalho, meaning Carlos Vinicius was up front alongside Eran Zahavi. Ritsu Doan also started while Erick Gutierrez was picked as a central defender.
PSV had the lead within two minutes with a low cross from Phillip Max slotted in by Ritsu Doan. The goal stood despite a lengthy VAR check for a possible offside.
In the 31st minute, Mauro Junior’s cross was headed in by Cody Gakpo to make it 2-0 for the hosts. PSV then lost Vinicius to injury leading to Bruma coming on.
In the 44th minute, Che Nunnely netted to pull one back for Willem II, but Zahavi quickly restored the two goal lead after the ball fell at his feet from a corner.
Five minutes into the second half, Nunnely escaped Max and saw his shot saved by Yvon Mvogo, but Elton Kabangu was there to slide the ball in and make it 3-2.
Any worries for PSV were quickly eased as Wessel Dammers scored an unfortunate own goal after a misunderstanding with Timon Wellenreuther to make it 4-2.
PSV then easily saw out the rest of the game and they are now back to within four points of Ajax with three games left. Willem II are bottom of the table.