PSV Eindhoven have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.
PSV Eindhoven came second in their group behind Arsenal so were in pot 2 for the draw that took place on Monday lunchtime.
Opponents such as Bayern Munich and Manchester City were avoided and PSV instead drew Borussia Dortmund, who came top of their group ahead of PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle United.
It is a special match for PSV boss Peter Bosz, who will come up against his former side, while Donyell Malen returns to PSV Eindhoven.
The first leg will be played between the 13th and 21st of February with the second legs two weeks later.