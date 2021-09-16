PSV Eindhoven began their Europa League campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad in the Philips Stadion.
Roger Schmidt decided to name the same eleven that defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-0 at the weekend with Carlos Vinicius starting on the bench,
Eran Zahavi went close in the eighth minute but his strike was just kept from the top corner by Real Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro. The keeper spilled a cross from Noni Madueke into the path of Mario Gotze in the 31st minute and the midfielder fired PSV in front.
The lead only lasted two minutes before Adnan Januzaj equalised for the visitors with a nice finish. Former Willem II striker Alexander Isak then gave Real Sociedad the lead six minutes later.
In the 54th minute, Gotze found Cody Gakpo with a lovely ball and the PSV winger finished calmly to make it 2-2.
Both sides then went in search for a winner and big chances fell at both ends in a frantic end to the game. Jordan Teze hit the post for PSV while at the other end, Joel Drommel had to prevent Mikel Oyarzabal.
PSV start their campaign with a 2-2 draw and they now have Feyenoord at home in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Sturm Graz is the next European opponent for Schmidt’s side.