PSV Eindhoven have one foot in the Champions League playoffs after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Midtjylland.
PSV went into the first leg without the suspended Olivier Boscagli with Armando Obispo chosen to replace him in the centre of defence. Midtjylland were missing five players due to coronavirus.
PSV started brightly and they took the lead in the 18th minute through the excellent Noni Madueke, who curled an excellent strike into the top corner from just outside the box.
Mario Gotze then made it 2-0 with a deflected strike ten minutes later and then Cody Gakpo added a third before the break.
It remained 3-0 at the end despite PSV creating some good chances after the break. Next week, PSV will look to finish the job in Denmark and then either Benfica or Spartak Moscow will lie in wait.
On Saturday, PSV faces Ajax in the Johan Cruijff Schaal and Roger Schmidt’s side will have plenty of confidence.