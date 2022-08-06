PSV Eindhoven warmed up for the crucial clash with AS Monaco next week with a simple 4-1 victory over Emmen.
After the 1-1 draw in Monaco last week, Ruud van Nistelrooy made some changes with Johan Bakayoko, Erick Gutierrez, Xavi Simons, and Ki-Jana Hoever all starting. For their first game back in the Eredivisie, Emmen began with Richairo Zivkovic up front.
After 18 minutes, PSV had the lead with Xavi Simons playing a crucial role on the counter and his pass set up Bakayoko to net his first Eredivisie goal.
PSV doubled their lead eight minutes later through a comical own goal. A free-kick caused mayhem in the box and via Jari Vlak, Jeff Hardeveld, keeper Eric Oelschlägel, and the post the ball eventually rolled over the goal line. Maikel Kieftenbeld tried to clear the ball, but he shot the ball against his standing leg and scored an own goal.
Cody Gakpo then added a third goal with a nice shot into the far corner and he was serenaded by the home crowd, who sang that he must stay in Eindhoven. There were reports in England on Saturday linking the forward with Manchester United.
Gakpo added a fourth after the break, slotting in a pass from Luuk de Jong. Van Nistelrooy then rested his star forward ahead of the Monaco clash.
Ole Romeny pulled one back for Emmen with a shot on the turn but that was nothing more than a consolation. De Jong and Bakayoko came close before the end but PSV settled for four goals.
PSV now face Monaco in the Philips Stadion on Tuesday for a place in the Champions League playoffs.