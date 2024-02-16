PSV eases to victory over 10-m... PSV Eindhoven defeated 10-man Heracles Almelo 2-0 on Friday evening. Follow ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

PSV defeats Chelsea to reach P... PSV Eindhoven’s u21s came from behind to defeat Chelsea 2-1 ...

Rijkhoff nets first profession... Julian Rijkhoff scored twice as Jong Ajax defeated MVV Maastricht ...

Babadi has a choice of clubs t... De Telegraaf has provided an update on Isaac Babadi's contract ...

Feyenoord too strong for Spart... Feyenoord came out on top in the Rotterdam derby as ...

PSV recovers from bad start to... PSV Eindhoven came from behind to hammer Volendam 5-1. Follow Football-Oranje ...