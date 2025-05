PSV Eindhoven are 2024/25 Ered... PSV Eindhoven are officially the 2024/25 Eredivisie champions after they ...

Mitchell van der Gaag on Ajax,... It has been 10 months since Mitchell van der Gaag ...

Eredivisie Round Up: PSV now t... The penultimate round of Eredivisie action took place on Wednesday ...

Eredivisie Round Up: PSV Stuns... There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: RKC still... There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

Heracles condemns Willem II to... Willem II will definitely finish in the bottom three after ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Twente an... There were three Eredivisie matches on Sunday and below is ...