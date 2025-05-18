PSV Eindhoven are officially the 2024/25 Eredivisie champions after they defeated Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Going into the final day of the season, PSV had a one point lead and they just had to beat Sparta Rotterdam at Het Kasteel to seal the championship.
Ivan Peresic put them ahead in the first half but a Gjivai Zechiel strike early in the second half made it 1-1.
Luuk de Jong quickly restored PSV’s lead from close range before Malik Tillman sealed the win late on. PSV did their job to win the title for the second year running under Peter Bosz.
It is now 26 Eredivisie titles for PSV Eindhoven, while Ajax settle for second place. It was a rollercoaster season that saw PSV give up a big lead at the top to Ajax, before they overcame a 9-point deficit to lift the league championship.