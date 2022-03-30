PSV Eindhoven has confirmed that Ruud van Nistelrooy will replace Roger Schmidt as head coach in the summer.
With Schmidt announcing that he would leave the club in the summer, PSV were looking for a new head coach and it was quickly apparent that they wanted Van Nistelrooy, who is currently head coach of Jong PSV.
Van Nistelrooy was initially reluctant as he believed he was not ready for the job, but he has now been convinced to take over. The 45-year-old has signed a deal until 2025.
PSV technical manager John de Jong said on the club website, “We are very pleased that Ruud has said yes. He enjoys the full confidence of the current PSV management and Marcel Brands. Ruud has learned a lot inside and outside PSV in recent years, made an impression as leader of several teams and is ready to lead the first team of PSV. We believe that the path we are taking with Ruud and the club this summer will yield a lot for PSV.”
Van Nistelrooy will be joined by experienced head coach Fred Rutten, who will act as the former striker’s assistant.