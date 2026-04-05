PSV Eindhoven have sealed their third Eredivisie title in a row.
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PSV came into the weekend knowing a win over Utrecht made it all but certain that they would be champions.
Pete Bosz’s side found themselves 2-0 down thanks to early goals from Artem Stepanov and Gijvai Zechiel but a double from Ismail Saibari levelled things up.
Guus Til put PSV in front but a goal from Jesper Karlsson seemed to earn Utrecht a point in the 82nd minute. With eight minutes added on, though, Couhaib Driouech cut inside and found the net to win it 4-3 for PSV.
The result meant that PSV had to wait for Feyenoord’s clash with Volendam on Sunday to be certain of the title and a 0-0 draw meant it was official.
Feyenoord dominated the game but could not find a way past Kayne van Oevelen in the Volendam goal, much to the frustration of Robin van Persie.
PSV seal their 27th Eredivisie title in their history which is fully deserved given the direction of the season.