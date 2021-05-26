PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of Red Bull Salzburg centre-back André Ramalho Silva.
The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal in Eindhoven and becomes the second player to strengthen Roger Schmidt’s squad after Joel Drommel.
PSV technical manager John de Jong has told the club’s website, “With André Ramalho, we bring an experienced central defender to PSV who is familiar with Roger Schmidt’s football philosophy and has the qualities to carry it out on the field.”
Ramalho has worked with Schmidt before at Red Bull Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen. He made 240 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, winning six league titles.
Ramalho told the PSV website, “I am a player who always gives everything, plays for the prizes and also wants to do that with PSV.”