PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of 36-year-old striker Lucas Perez on a short-term deal.
With Ricardo Pepi out injured for the rest of the season, Peter Bosz was hoping for a new recruit and they have that with Perez.
The experienced forward was available on a free transfer and he has signed a deal until the end of the campaign. He will not be eligible to play in the Champions League, however.
Perez has previously played for Deportivo la Coruna, Arsenal and West Ham United, among others. Most recently, he was with Deportivo but had his contract terminated in January.