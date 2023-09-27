PSV Eindhoven made it six wins out of six in the Eredivisie with a 3-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
PSV was without Isaac Babadi, Sergino Dest, and Jerdy Schouten for the game, while Armel Bella-Kotchap started on the bench.
The hosts were sloppy in the opening stages and Go Ahead Eagles did well to frustrate them. However, in the 21st minute, PSV struck as Jordan Teze crossed for Luuk de Jong to head in the opener.
Gerrit Nauber and Bas Kuipers went close to equalising before the break but early in the second half, Guus Til slid in a second.
De Jong then netted another header which made it 3-0 and also made the forward the top scorer in the Eredivisie this century. With 155 goals he overtakes Klaas Jan Huntelaar, who previously held the record.
PSV could have scored further goals but the crossbar denied Til, while Ricardo Pepi had a goal disallowed.
The win means that PSV remains top of the league, while Go Ahead Eagles sit 6th.