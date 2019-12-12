PSV Eindhoven’s Europa League campaign ended on Thursday with a poor 1-1 draw at home to Rosenborg.
Mark van Bommel already knew his side was out of the competition heading into the clash with Rosenborg. Donyell Malen started on the bench as Cody Gakpo, Bruma and Olivier Boscagli came into the starting eleven.
PSV wanted to get a win to help the Dutch coefficient but they were drab from the beginning. Gakpo caused some danger and he was unlucky not to receive a penalty in the 20th minute, but Rosenborg were barely troubled.
In the 22nd minute, Erick Gutierrez lost the ball in midfield and Pal André Helland found the net from distance to give Rosenborg the lead.
The hosts failed to recover from that before the break and the half-time whistle was met with a chorus of boos. Malen replaced Steven Bergwijn at the break but it didn’t improve things instantly.
In the 63rd minute, the home crowd were able to cheer as Mohammed Ihattaren found the net with a record breaking goal. The 17-year-old becomes the youngest player to score for PSV in a European group stage since Ronaldo.
Neither side could net a winner before the end with Malen having a late goal disallowed for a foul by Nick Viergever.
PSV’s European campaign is over for this season and they must now look forward to Sunday’s trip to Feyenoord.