PSV Eindhoven ended their 2020 with a comfortable 4-1 victory over VVV-Venlo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Roger Schmidt went into the game without Donyell Malen, who had some muscle issues and was given a rest. Noni Madueke came into the side up front.
Without Malen, PSV missed a number of early chances and in the 22nd minute, VVV stunned the hosts as Vito van Crooij set up Jafar Arias to net.
In the 35th minute, Madueke was brought down and Philipp Max equalised from the penalty spot.
Four minutes into the second half, a Max corner was headed into the net by Oscar Boscagli to put PSV in front. Cody Gakpo then fired in PSV’s third goal in the 58th minute as the hosts finally began to take their chances.
Schmidt lost Mohamed Ihattaren to an injury with Joel Piroe coming on to replace the 18-year-old. PSV continued to create a number of chances with Mario Gotze and Piroe going close, while Gakpo struck the post.
With the final kick of the game, Adrian Fein did make it 4-1 after being set up by Madueke.
The victory moves PSV level on points with Ajax, who face Willem II on Wednesday. VVV are 15th.
Next up for PSV is Ajax away on the 10th of January.