PSV Eindhoven came away from RKC Waalwijk with a 4-0 victory to cap an excellent week for Peter Bosz’s side.
After defeating Rangers 5-1 on Wednesday to seal their place in the Champions League, PSV headed to Waalwijk without new signing Hirving Lozano. Guus Til replaced the departed Ibrahim Sangare in midfield.
The first half in Waalwijk was not memorable but just before half time, Joey Veerman guided the ball into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 for PSV.
After an error from Jeffrey Bruma, Noa Lang made it 2-0 after 53 minutes. Luuk de Jong then added a third with a close range finish before Malik Tillman came off the bench to score his first PSV goal and seal the victory.
PSV goes top of the league with three wins from three while RKC are bottom with no points.