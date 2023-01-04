According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing LASK Linz attacker Keito Nakamura.
With Cody Gakpo departing for Liverpool, PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing a forward this month to compete with Anwar El Ghazi.
According to Voetbal International, PSV are considering a move for former FC Twente winger Keito Nakamura, who is now with Austrian side LASK Linz.
The 22-year-old has eight goals and five assists for LASK Linz this season and has a contract with the club until 2025. He would reportedly cost around €5-6 million.
Victor Tsygankov (Dinamo Kiev), Jesper Karlsson (AZ), and also Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) have all been linked with PSV this month.