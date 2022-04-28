According to Voetbal International. PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing FC Zurich striker Wilfried Gnonto.
PSV are reportedly looking to sign two new forwards in the summer with the future of Eran Zahavi and Carlos Vinicius up in the air.
An experienced forward like Luuk de Jong is wanted, along with a younger talent and Wilfried Gnonto could be that man. The 18-year-old is coming into the final year of his contract with FC Zurich and is wanted by a number of clubs in Europe.
Voetbal International is reporting that PSV is hoping to beat off the competition for the Italian, who has scored eight times for Zurich in 29 games. He joined Zurich from Inter Milan in 2020.
Gnonto would reportedly cost PSV around €5 million.