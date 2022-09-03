PSV Eindhoven has lost in the Eredivisie for the first time this season after a 2-1 loss at FC Twente on Saturday.
Twente got off to a flying start and were 2-0 up after only 25 minutes with Vaclav Cerny netting both. Firstly, he fired past Walter Benitez on the turn before he fired a second into the roof of the net after Ibrahim Sangare’s header landed at his feet.
Twente continued to dominate for the rest of the first half but Gijs Smal and Daan Rots could not add further goals. At the other end, Lars Unnerstall denied Cody Gakpo.
After the break, PSV improved and Xavi Simons set up Guus Til to pull one back. Til was then immediately substituted along with Jordan Teze and Johan Bakayoko. Anwar El Ghazi was brought on for his debut.
With Simons pulling the strings in midfield, PSV went in search of an equaliser but it was not to be found with Andre Ramalho hitting the crossbar.
PSV lose and they must now pick themselves up for their Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt. For Twente, they are now on 12 points from five games.