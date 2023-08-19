PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat Vitesse Arnhem 3-1 with Yorbe Vertessen starring.
With one eye on the Champions League clash with Rangers on Tuesday, Peter Bosz gave the injured Noa Lang a rest and Yorbe Vertessen began on the left. Isaac Babadi began in midfield, while new signing Jerdy Schouten was on the bench.
Phillip Cocu’s Vitesse was patient and they allowed PSV to have the ball without doing much damage. In the 19th minute, Vitesse attacked and Kacper Kozlowski found Marco van Ginkel to put them in front.
PSV were lucky that it was not worse before half time as Kozlowski went close twice, while Jordan Teze had to clear a Van Ginkel effort off the line.
Bosz showed his dissatisfaction with a triple change and Schouten came on for his debut along with Ismael Saibari and Guus Til. The wasteful Johan Bakayoko was taken off, as well as Babadi and Andre Ramalho.
Saibari made an instant impact as he raced onto a clever Luuk de Jong flick before firing PSV level in the 48th minute. It was initially given as offside before VAR intervened.
Vitesse should have regained the lead when substitute Gyan de Regt robbed Walter Benitez of the ball but with the goal gaping, the young forward hit the crossbar.
PSV then went down the other end and Vertessen broke into the box before smashing the ball past Eloy Room. In the 70h minute, Vertessen was tripped in the box and De Jong made it 3-1 from the penalty spot.
Vertessen missed a huge chance to make it 4-1 but it didn’t matter in the end. PSV open their campaign with six points and can focus on the tie with Rangers on Tuesday.