According to De Telegraaf chief of football, Valentijn Driessen, PSV Eindhoven have washed their hands of Mohamed Ihattaren.
Ihattaren is contracted to PSV Eindhoven until 2022 but after a difficult season it now appears that the talented forward is heading for the exit.
Speaking to Veronica Inside, Driessen said, “I have heard that they have taken their hands off him at PSV: it is over. Don’t you think they dropped him very quickly? Last year he was still the big revelation under Mark van Bommel, the man of thirty or forty million. It’s over one year later with Roger Schmidt.”
Eindhovens Dagblad journalist Rik Elfrink then added, “I think Valentine is pretty warm. You are always on a thin line in such a situation.
“I think. that it is just very complicated for him to manage this world at the age of nineteen.
“They have just really talked a lot with him. It is of course partly in himself: he has to take that step himself. But I think PSV really sees it as a defeat that he does not succeed. I think that they consider that internally as a real defeat. If you’ve trained such a boy for ten years, then you want to reap the benefits. If that doesn’t work, no club likes it. “