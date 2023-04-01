PSV Eindhoven has climbed to second in the Eredivisie after a comfortable 4-2 win over NEC Nijmegen.

AZ’s draw against Heerenveen opened up a chance for PSV to go above them, as well as Ajax, and they quickly had the lead in Nijmegen. Jasper Cillessen spilled a Xavi Simons shot and Luuk de Jong fired in the opener after seven minutes.

After 11 minutes, there was a tribute from the PSV fans towards the late club press officer Thijs Slegers. who passed away during the international break.

Olivier Boscagli returned to the PSV line-up for the first time since April last year and he headed in a second after 21 minutes before an emotional celebration. Joey Veerman then capped a wonderful half for PSV with a third before the break.

De Jong added a fourth five minutes into the second half before Oussama Tannane pulled one back for the hosts with an excellent strike. The midfielder also made it 4-2 with a free-kick before he left the pitch injured.

The victory sees Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side move second and five points behind leaders Feyenoord. NEC remains 10th.




