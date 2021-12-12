PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat NEC Nijmegen 2-1 and Roger Schmidt’s side are now top of the Eredivisie.
With Ajax and Feyenoord dropping points on Sunday, PSV Eindhoven had the perfect chance to go top of the table with a victory against NEC Nijmegen. Roger Schmidt’s side were also looking to bounce back from their defeat in the Europa League in midweek.
After eight minutes, Joel Drommel misjudged a Lasse Schone free-kick and Magnus Mattsson fired NEC into an early lead.
PSV struggled to respond and they only showed signs of life on the hour mark when Ibrahim Sangare found the net. However, VAR ruled the goal out for offside.
Elayis Tavsan had a good chance to make it 2-0 but he was denied by Drommel. PSV then equalised in the 80th minute through Yorbe Vertessen, who saw his header end in the net via a deflection.
Maxi Romero came off the bench with three minutes to go and the Argentinian forward played a huge role in the winning goal. Romero showed great resistance before setting up Carlos Vinicius to net.
PSV go top and a point clear of both Ajax and Feyenoord. NEC is now 12th.