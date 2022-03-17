PSV Eindhoven has booked their place in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals after a comfortable 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in Denmark.
Last week, PSV had to battle for a 4-4 draw against their Danish opponents in the Philips Stadion, but Roger Schmidt’s side were much better on Thursday.
After ten minutes, PSV had the lead with Mario Gotze finding Eran Zahavi in the box and his shot squeezed past the Copenhagen goalkeeper. It was then 2-0 in the 38th minute as Philipp Max picked out Gotze to tap in a second.
PSV were comfortable but they were furious in the 53rd minute when Cody Gakpo was taken down from behind. Only a yellow card was shown and Gakpo had to be substituted. The club will be hoping the injury isn’t serious.
In the 79th minute, Ritsu Doan set up Zahavi to net his second of the evening before substitute Noni Madueke sealed the comfortable victory in injury time.
PSV now progresses to the quarter-finals and the draw takes place on Friday.