PSV Eindhoven lost 3-0 to Real Sociedad on Thursday evening and have now dropped from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League. To make matters worse for PSV, Ibrahim Sangare was sent off and Noni Madueke suffered another injury.
PSV headed to San Sebastien knowing that a draw would be enough to book themselves a place in the last 32. Roger Schmidt decided to leave out Vinicius and start with Cody Gakpo as the striker.
Joel Drommel kept PSV level with an excellent stop to deny Alexander Isak after 15 minutes, while the goalkeeper also had to keep out Aritz Elustundo’s header. PSV also had chances through Gakpo and Philipp Mwene, while Bruma struck the crossbar.
Just before half-time, Mwene handled the ball in the box and Real Sociedad took the lead through a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty.
On the hour mark, Roger Schmidt decided to make a double change with Vinicius and Noni Madueke coming on for Gakpo and Ritsu Doan. However, an error from Erick Gutierrez resulted in Oyarzabal making it 2-0.
Things then just went from bad to worse as Madueke went off after suffering another injury, before Ibrahim Sangare was sent off for his second yellow card. Alexander Sørloth then made it 3-0 as PSV suffered a bad defeat.
PSV finish third in the group and they will now be playing in the Conference League after the winter break.