Champions PSV Eindhoven were held to a 1-1 draw at Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.
Peter Bosz decided to make some changes for the trip to Limburg as Joel Drommel came in for Walter Benitez, while Ismail Saibari and Hirving Lozano also started.
Drommel was the busier goalkeeper in the early stages and he was finally beaten in the 27th minute as Inigo Cordoba tapped in. The hosts then almost made it 2-0 before the break but Olivier Boscagli made an important goalline clearance.
PSV came close twice in the first half but both times, Luuk de Jong was denied by Luuk Koopmans. Bosz intervened at the break with Joey Veerman, Johan Bakayoko and Patrick van Aanholt coming off the bench.
After an hour, PSV equalised as Jerdy Schouten headed in a corner but a winner did not come for PSV in the end.
PSV ends their campaign next week at home to RKC Waalwijk, while Fortuna is in 11th.