PSV Eindhoven held Premier League side Leicester City to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final clash.
Roger Schmidt made a big decision for the visit to the King Power stadium with Joel Drommel dropped to the bench and Yvon Mvogo starting in goal. Andre Ramalho and Cody Gakpo also returned to the starting eleven.
After only two minutes, PSV got the first big chance with Joey Veerman playing an excellent ball to Mario Gotze, but the midfielder was denied by Kasper Schmeichel. This was the only real moment of danger from the visitors in the first half.
At the other end, Mvogo made a good save to deny Kelechi Iheanacho, while the goalkeeper also denied Timothy Castagne and James Maddison. Just before half-time, Mvogo was beaten but the crossbar came to his rescue to deny Harvey Barnes.
PSV thought they should have had a penalty early in the second half when Gakpo went down, but with no VAR, nothing was given.
The rest of the second half saw both side’s defences on top with neither side really creating a big chance to score the winning goal. Ibrahim Sangare and Olivier Boscagli had strong games and PSV held on for the draw.
The second leg takes place in Eindhoven next week.