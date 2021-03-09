PSV Eindhoven are nearing a deal to sign FC Twente goalkeeper Joel Drommel.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
According to Voetbal International, PSV and Drommel have a broad agreement over a transfer, but negotiations with FC Twente are still to take place.
Drommel’s deal expires this summer, but Twente has the option to extend it by a year, which they will do. Twente are then expected to ask for a €4 million fee to part with the 24-year-old.
FC Twente have already signed Lars Unnerstall from PSV Eindhoven as Drommel’s replacement.